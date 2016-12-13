Man dies after his car collides with semitruck on I-15 near Mesquite

One man is dead Monday night after his car collided with a semitruck on Interstate 15 near Mesquite, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 6:20 p.m when the driver of a gray four-door Mazda heading southbound on Interstate 15 rear-ended a semitruck near mile marker 112. There were no other occupants in the Mazda, said Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Chelsea Stuenkel.

The 49-year-old man driving the Mazda was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the scene, Stuenkel said. The truck’s driver, who stayed on scene, was not injured.

It was unknown Monday night if the man who died was a Nevada resident.

