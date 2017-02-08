Man rams car into Sparks apartment, injuring father and child, police say

SPARKS — Authorities say a Nevada man rammed his car into an apartment complex, injuring two people and causing a major gas leak.

Sparks police say the man crashed the car Tuesday afternoon, severing a gas line and throwing a man and his 1-year-old child from an apartment’s bedroom into its living room, KTVN-TV reports.

Investigators say the driver got into an argument with his girlfriend in the parking lot of the complex before accelerating over a curb and hitting a tree, then speeding backward and hitting parking blocks before slamming into the apartment complex.

The father was able to retrieve the child from underneath the car. They were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, Chad Fowers, has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon, among other charges.