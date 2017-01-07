Minimum-security inmates to help handle flooding in Northern Nevada, California

The Nevada Department of Corrections and Nevada Division of Forestry have deployed 11 fire crews to assist in preparation for possible flooding in Northern Nevada and California.

The inmate crews, each made up of 24 minimum security inmates, are from Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City, Tonopah, Ely and Three Lakes Valley Camp located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas. The approximately 260 inmates will be housed at the Stewart Conservation Camp facility, corrections department spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Friday.

“This is exactly the type of situation we train and prepare for at the camps,” NDOC Director James Dzurenda said. “The inmate workers are a great resource and, helping during times of emergency enables them to give back in a big way.”

Inmates will fill and place sandbags as well as be on call for other emergency response needs for flood control in Carson City, Reno and Sparks, and may be deployed as far south as Bridgeport, California or as far north as Susansville.

The corrections department runs nine conservation camps in the state in collaboration with the forestry division At the camps, inmates are trained to fight wildland fires, assist with snow removal and weed abatement, handle general clean-up and to help with many other community efforts as needed.

