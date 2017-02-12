More flooding hits Elko, parts of Northern Nevada

ELKO — The city of Elko and other parts of rural northeastern Nevada experienced flooding along the Humboldt River and other runoff-swollen streams Saturday.

Floodwater from the Humboldt covered streets and parking lots in low-lying residential areas on both sides of the river along its course across the south side of Elko, photos and video posted by the Elko Daily Free Press showed.

Residents placed sandbags around their homes to keep out water, and the city ran pumps to send water back into the river. City officials issued a voluntary evacuation notice for low-lying neighborhoods within several blocks of each side of the river.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in the gym of Elko High School, and public safety personnel went through affected areas to check on the welfare of residents.

The Humboldt was nearly 2 feet above flood stage at Elko late Saturday, the National Weather Service said. It was expected to peak at about that level Saturday evening before falling below flood stage late Sunday evening.

A flood warning was in effect for the Humboldt and other streams in Elko County into early Monday morning.

A state of emergency has already been declared Friday for Elko County by Gov. Brian Sandoval, Sheriff Jim Pitts and Elko County commissioners.

Authorities advised people in the Elko area stay away from the flooding river, saying that people could be swept away if the river’s banks fail and that driving cars in standing water pushed water toward homes threatened with flooding.

Elsewhere in Elko County, sheriff’s deputies with Nevada National Guard assistance used high-water rescue vehicles to attempt to reach residents in isolated areas near Montello to arrange the evacuation of anybody wishing it, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The flooding caused numerous washouts of State Route 223 and other roads, the Sheriff’s Office said.