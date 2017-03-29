National Park Service investigating theft of fossil footprints from Death Valley

The National Park Service is seeking help from the public to solve the recent theft of fossilized animal tracks from Death Valley National Park.

The theft was reported to the park by scientists after a recent visit to the site where birds and mammals left footprints in a muddy lake shore as many as 5 million years ago.

“It’s illegal to collect fossils, rocks, or anything else in National Parks,” Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a statement. “The purpose of National Parks is to conserve the landscape and everything it contains for the next generation.”

The Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch is not saying exactly when, how or from where the fossils were taken, but a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Investigators released a flier that includes small photographs of two backpackers who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crime or have information about those responsible.

The Park Service said anyone with information can submit a tip by phone (1-888-653-009), text (1-202-379-4761), email (nps_isb@nps.gov) or visiting www.nps.gov/isb and clicking on “Submit a Tip.”

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com. Follow @refriedbrean on Twitter.