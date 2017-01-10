Posted 

Natural spring to be restored as improvement to Kiel Ranch Historic Park

A natural spring bed resides in the newly renovated Kiel Ranch, one of the oldest areas of North Las Vegas, June 29, 2016. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A natural spring that drew Native Americans to the region will be restored under a $818,866 project to further improve the newly created Kiel Ranch Historic Park.

The North Las Vegas City Council this month awarded a contract to CG&B Enterprises Inc. to restore the spring, remove cattails, grade land and build a boardwalk with an overlook at the 7-acre park at Carey Avenue and Commerce Street. The Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act is funding the project.

The Paiute Tribe found the artesian spring while looking for a source of clean drinking water. Mormon missionaries later followed, establishing a ranch at the site.

The land is best-known for Conrad Kiel, who settled a 240-acre homestead surrounding the spring and used the water to grow citrus trees, apple orchards and produce. It was one of two large ranches in the region and features a small adobe house that is believed to be one of Nevada’s oldest buildings.

Kiel Ranch Historic Park opened to the public in June after a $2 million renovation, including the restoration of an adobe structure built in the late 1800s, along with a small wooden shed known as the “Doll House.”

