Nevada AG’s office says new gun background check law ‘cannot commence’

CARSON CITY — A new law requiring background checks for private party gun sales in Nevada is unenforceable because it prohibits the state from running those checks through its databases, and the FBI said it will not conduct them, the attorney general’s office said in an opinion issued Wednesday.

The ballot initiative narrowly approved by voters in November was set to take effect Jan. 1. It required background checks on private party gun transfers, similar to sales made when someone buys a gun through a federally licensed dealer.

But unlike retail sales, the initiative states that dealers conducting background checks for private party transfers must contact the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System “and not the Central Repository,” which is operated by the state, to determine whether the buyer is eligible to purchase or possess firearms under state and federal law.

“The Background Check Act mandates that the FBI conduct all background checks for personal transfers,” Monica Moazez, spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, said in a statement. “The FBI, on Dec. 14, informed the Department of Public Safety that it will not conduct these background checks.

“Accordingly, the official Attorney General Opinion concludes that without this central feature … the Background Check Act cannot commence.”

The opinion was requested by James Wright, Nevada Department of Public Safety director, who sought guidance after being informed by the FBI that it would not conduct background checks alone.

In its letter, the FBI said Nevada is a “point of contact” state that uses not only the federal NICS system but also a state central repository — a database that includes such things as mental health records, domestic violence incidents, misdemeanor criminal records and arrests reports, as well as restraining orders.

“The state of Nevada can provide a more comprehensive NICS check that is accomplished when a (point of contact) accesses state-held databases that are not available to the FBI,” the letter said. “The Nevada DPS is also in a better position for understanding and applying state laws.”

It concluded that “the recent passage of the Nevada legislation regarding background checks for private sales cannot dictate how federal resources are applied.”

Opinions from the attorney general’s office are not legally binding and do not set legal precedent. But coupled with the FBI’s stance it is a major setback for the gun background check effort that began in 2013, when Democrats controlled both chambers of the Nevada Legislature and passed a bill requiring universal background checks on all gun transfers. That bill was vetoed by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who said it infringed on Nevadans’ Second Amendment rights.

Undeterred, proponents, financed largely by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group formed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, filed an initiative to take the issue directly to voters. The measure failed in every Nevada county except Clark, which, with an overwhelming Democratic population base, pushed it to passage by about 10,000 votes.

Opposition was funded mainly from the National Rifle Association.

Robert Uithoven, director of NRA Nevadans for Freedom and a close ally of Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, hailed the opinion.

“This is what happens when you allow uninformed, out-of-state groups that prey on people’s emotions to write your laws,” Uithoven said in a statement.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.