Nevada Agriculture Department gets federal grant to help promote food safety on farms, ranches

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Agriculture Department has been awarded a federal grant worth nearly $2 million to help promote food safety on farms and ranches throughout the state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Human Services is making the money available over five years to help farmers comply with produce safety guidelines.

Federal law requires all operations that grow produce commonly consumed raw to implement and monitor a food safety control plan.

State program manager Ashley Jeppson said Tuesday they will use the funds to offer training, workshops and technical assistance to aid farmers in preventing outbreaks of food-related illnesses.