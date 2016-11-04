Nevada attorney general files motion to intervene in lawsuit over bistate sage grouse

CARSON CITY — Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, with the backing of Gov. Brian Sandoval, filed a motion Friday to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s decision not to list a population of sage grouse found along the Nevada-California border under the Endangered Species Act.

Laxalt and Sandoval last year clashed over a different lawsuit involving the greater sage grouse, but agreed legal action was proper to fight the suit filed by environmental groups over the bistate sage grouse, which is a distinct population.

In April 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined the bistate grouse did not need protection because coordinated conservation efforts between federal, state and local governments, as well as ranchers and others, had stabilized populations along the eastern Sierra front.

Four environmental groups sued the federal government in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, challenging its decision not to list the bird.

“Nevada has always made an effort to preserve, protect, manage and restore its diverse wildlife, and the state has moved to intervene in this suit to ensure the concerns and interests unique to Nevada are heard,” Laxalt said in a statement.

Sandoval, in a statement, said the conservation plan took more than 15 years to formulate and that he was “frustrated to see fringe groups threaten our unprecedented efforts.”

Sandoval and Laxalt, both Republicans, exchanged terse words a year ago when Laxalt joined a lawsuit over land-use plans the federal government imposed to avoid listing the greater sage grouse found across the West as an endangered species.

The governor said Laxalt was acting in his own personal capacity and not representing Nevada in that lawsuit. Sandoval argued the legal action was premature and would undermine ongoing discussions with the federal government to resolve differences over the land-use regulations.

Laxalt countered the federal government’s plan would hurt Nevada’s economy, affecting ranchers, mining and energy development.

A ruling by a federal judge in Reno on whether the lawsuit will proceed remains pending.

