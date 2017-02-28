Nevada economy healthier than previously indicated, report shows

The state has released a snapshot of Nevada’s economy that looks healthier than previously reported.

After revisiting data for jobs created in 2016 and the employment rate, the state actually added 41,000 jobs and had an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent.

The state originally reported a job gain of 32,500 and unemployment rate of 5.8 percent but now has more complete information to make the calculations, according to a statement Monday.

Nevada lost about 186,000 jobs during the recession. The unemployment rate hit 13.7 percent in the second half of 2010, the highest during the recession.