Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval asks President Donald Trump to extend disaster declaration

Nevada Gov. Brain Sandoval answers questions from the media during a press conference on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Andre Agassi Preparatory Academy, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he’s asking President Donald Trump to extend a disaster declaration to ensure that costs related to flood-related damage in Washoe County are included in the financial request.

Sandoval announced his request after he met Friday with Lemmon Valley residents who live in areas affected by the February flooding.

The governor said in a statement that his “heart is broken” for residents still dealing with significant flooding in their neighborhoods where some homes remain uninhabitable.

 