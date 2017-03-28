Nevada Highway Patrol identifies man in wheelchair who was struck, killed in Pahrump

The man in a wheelchair who was struck and killed by a pickup truck in a Pahrump roadway Thursday night has been identified.

He was 27-year-old Trevor Bengston of Pahrump, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

About 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Bengston was crossing South Blagg Road, just south of state Route 372, in his motorized wheelchair when a 1999 GMC 1500 pickup hit him. Bengston was not in a marked crosswalk, the Highway Patrol said.

The pickup’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with Highway Patrol investigators. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the collision, the Highway Patrol said.

This is the 15th fatal crash investigated by the Highway Patrol’s southern command in 2017.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.