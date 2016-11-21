Nevada inmate dies after being transported to Valley Hospital for unknown reasons

An inmate died Saturday evening at Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Harold Furbay, 56, died at about 7:30 p.m., the department said in a news release says. The release did not say why Furbay required medical attention.

Furbay had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder at High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs prior to his admission to the hospital.

He was convicted in the 1992 murder of his employer, a pony ride business owner named Jerry Mitchell. Mitchell was strangled and beaten.

Following the murder, Furbay took the man’s truck, drove to Utah and was caught pawning the victim’s property.

He had committed a similar crime in Alabama, in which he was charged with stabbing a man to death and stealing the man’s truck.

Furbay had also served two years in prison for a 1983 car crash in Maryland that resulted in a man’s death.

An autopsy was being scheduled to determine cause and manner of death.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.