Nevada snowpack may break records this year; Mount Charleston at 182 percent of normal

Sunshine prevailed across the snow-covered Sierra foothills and ridge tops halfway between Reno and Lake Tahoe to the southwest in this photo taken in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/By Scott Sonner).

In this Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, fog and mist shroud the Sierra Nevada, near Echo Summit, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

A sign points to Cathedral Rock Trailhead at Mount Charleston on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2017. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @TheCasperA

A warning sign is displayed near a sledding hill at Mount Charleston on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2017. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @TheCasperA

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RENO — A new report says Nevada’s snowpack may be one for the record books.

The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service says March 1 measurements had snowpacks in the Truckee, Lake Tahoe, Carson and Walker river basins all at or above 200 percent of normal, with projections calling for stream flows well above average through July.

According to the service, the snowpack is keeping pace to meet or beat records set in 1983— a year which the service had “a winter talked about with awe and reverence by snow surveyors and water managers.”

Parts of Nevada other than the Sierra also have heavy snowpack, with Mount Charleston near Las Vegas at 182 percent of normal and snowpacks at about 150 percent along the Humboldt Basin.

 