No jail for Reno man who drove truck into crowd of protesters

RENO — A Reno man who seriously injured a woman after driving his truck through a crowd of people who were rallying for Native American rights under the city’s famous arch has escaped jail time.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Tuesday that Nicholas Mahaffey was ordered to attend anger management counseling and complete 120 hours of community service in connection with the October incident. Mahaffey previously pleaded guilty in the case.

The January court order says he will have to spend six months in jail if he violates any of the conditions.

The protesters had been demonstrating against Columbus Day and for awareness of indigenous people when Mahaffey plowed through the crowd with his pickup truck.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kitty Colbert was seriously injured in the assault.