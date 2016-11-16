Nye County student in custody after bringing unloaded gun to school

A middle school student in Nye County was taken into in custody after bringing a gun to school on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Just before 9 a.m., Nye County sheriff’s office representatives were sent to Rosemary Clarke Middle School for a student who had brought a gun to school, the statement said. During the call, the sheriff’s office was notified that school officials had secured the gun and the student was waiting in the office for officers’ arrival.

Arriving deputies discovered that a student told a school staff member that a fellow student had a gun in a bag. The staff member took the bag from the student without any disturbance.

The statement said no ammunition was found with the gun. There were no reports of the gun posing a threat to any students or staff.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and turned over to juvenile parole and probation.

