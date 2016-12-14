Pahrump man killed in crash near Mercury identified

The man who died in a crash Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 near Mercury in Nye County has been identified.

He was 20-year-old Bryan Gonzalez of Pahrump, the Nevada Public Safety Department said.

About 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Gonzalez, who was southbound in a Mitsubishi sedan, swerved into the northbound lanes and collided with a tractor-trailer near mile marker 11.

Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer partially overturned, rupturing one of its diesel fuel tanks, which caught fire.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Gonzalez’s death is the 70th traffic-related fatality of 2016 in the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command.

