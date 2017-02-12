Posted 

Parts of northern Nevada remain under flood warning

Water from the Humboldt River flows into a parking lot behind apartment buildings off 12th Street in Elko, Nev., on Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2017. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

The Humboldt River is swollen far beyond its normally narrow channel through Elko, Nev., on Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2017. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

City of Elko, Nev., crews pump water from Water Street back into the Humboldt River Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2017, after the river flooded neighborhoods in both north and south parts of town. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELKO, Nev. — A flood warning remained in effect until late Sunday for parts of Nevada including all of Elko County, northern Eureka and Lander counties and eastern Humboldt County.

The National Weather Service reported flooding along the Humboldt River and many other streams and low spots because of all the tributaries and feeders flooding into the river.

Snowmelts during the days and the recent rains added to the problem, and authorities said the situation might continue into Monday.

Elko County Sheriff’s officials said a significant rise in the Humboldt River led to flooding Saturday in Elko’s low-lying areas. The flooding caused numerous washouts of State Route 223 and other roads, according to sheriff’s officials.

There also were reports of road washouts in the Ryndon, Osino and Elburz areas.

Elko officials issued a voluntary evacuation notice for low-lying neighborhoods within several blocks of each side of the river.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in the gym of Elko High School. Public safety personnel went through affected areas to check on the welfare of residents.

A state of emergency was declared Friday for Elko County by Gov. Brian Sandoval, Sheriff Jim Pitts and Elko County commissioners.

Authorities advised those in the Elko area stay away from the flooding river. They said people could be swept away if the river’s banks fail, and driving cars in standing water pushed water toward homes threatened with flooding.

 