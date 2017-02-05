Police find missing boy, suspect near Reno

A missing boy in the Reno area was found late Saturday night.

Earlier, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for the boy.

According to the agency’s Twitter page, the 8-year-old boy went missing in Cold Springs.

The sheriff’s office had been looking for Abraham Lemus, 30, described as a Hispanic man with black hair, a goatee and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and bluejeans.

