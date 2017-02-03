Reno doctor arrested in April faces new complaint by Nevada medical board

A Reno doctor arrested on allegations he participated in an opioid drug ring is the subject of a newly filed complaint by a Nevada medical board alleging 74 violations of the state’s Medical Practice Act.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners complaint filed Thursday alleges family physician Robert Rand, who was arrested in San Francisco in April, inappropriately treated patients by committing malpractice, violating opioid prescribing standards and engaging in unprofessional conduct, among other accusations.

The complaint document, which is the result of an “extensive investigation” by medical board staff, independent peer reviewers and board members, offers descriptions of 18 investigated patient cases, according to a news release from the medical board.

In one instance, the complaint alleges a 46-year-old woman diagnosed with back and cervical health issues was prescribed an increasing amount of painkillers without documented neurological or musculoskeletal exams at Rand’s office.

One of the woman’s urine tests also showed non-prescribed amphetamine, and she reportedly lost her prescriptions, but Rand didn’t modify his treatment plan or refer her to a pain management specialist.

“In summary, (Rand) provided no significant medical care other than providing inappropriately large amounts of short-acting opioids, the complaint said in reference to the case.

Rand, whose medical license remains active, is currently behind bars, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Medical board Executive Director Edward Cousineau said the investigative process required a fair, thorough assessment of thousands of pages of patient documents and a wide-ranging effort.

“This is an investigation that went well beyond the 18 patients that are named in the complaint,” Cousineau said.

