Reno man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill president

A 51-year-old Reno man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for threatening to kill the president.

Steve Eugene Ford, who also is referred to in court documents as “Job Ford” and “Eleazar Melchizedek” was convicted by a jury last year for making a threat against the president of the United States, then Barack Obama.

Last March, Ford called the White House and told a telephone operator, “I’m going to kill that president. I hate him.”

U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben sentenced Ford to 36 months in prison and three years supervised release during a sentencing hearing Wednesday in federal court in Reno.

