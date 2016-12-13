Posted 

Reno teen shot by police in medically-induced coma after stroke on Friday

Parents wait outside Hug High School after a shooting on campus caused a lockdown, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Reno, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

A Reno police officer stands guard outside Hug High School on the north side of Reno on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 while other officers talk after a Washoe County School District police officer shot a student following a disturbance at the school. Police say the Nevada high school student who was shot by a campus police officer was the only person wounded on campus. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

By SCOTT SONNER
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RENO, Nev. — The lawyer for a 14-year-old Nevada boy who was shot by a school district police officer last week says the teen remains hospitalized in a medically-induced coma.

David Houston says it’s not clear whether the boy suffered any permanent damage following a stroke Friday at a Reno hospital where he’s being treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Houston told KRNV-TV that the doctors told the family that they’ll know more about his condition in a couple of days.

Police say a campus officer shot the boy Wednesday when he allegedly threatened other students with a knife at Hug High School and refused to comply with orders to drop it.

The case remains under investigation.

Reno police spokesman Tim Broadway says they’ve interviewed more than 80 people who witnessed the confrontation, most of them students.

 