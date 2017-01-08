Posted 

Roads, bridges in northern Nevada close ahead of flooding

In this Saturday Jan. 7, 2017 photo, City of Reno crews close flood-prone roads and bridges in Northern Nevada late Saturday, including the Lake Street bridge over the Truckee River by the old Reno Arch in downtown Reno, Nevada. The region's worst flooding in a decade is forecast Sunday night into Monday. (Scott Sonner/AP)

By SCOTT SONNER
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SPARKS, Nev. — Northern Nevada authorities are closing flood-prone roads and bridges in the Reno-Sparks area as they brace for what’s forecast to be the region’s worst flooding in more than a decade.

Reno police closed three low-lying bridges across the Truckee River in the downtown casino district late Saturday.

State troopers plan to close at least two Interstate 80 off-ramps on the east edge of Sparks early Sunday afternoon.

That’s in an area where about 5 feet of water rushed into the Sparks Industrial area in the winter of 2005-2006.

The Truckee River is expected to begin to overflow Sunday afternoon in both Reno and Sparks, where a flood warning continues into Tuesday.

The river’s expected to crest in Reno about 2 feet above flood stage late Sunday or Monday, and about 6 feet above flood stage in Sparks Monday morning.

 