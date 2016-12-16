Rural Nevada man arrested in death of postal-worker wife

YERINGTON, Nev. — A rural Nevada man is under arrest in the death of his postal-worker wife killed as she delivered mail at their home.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a nine-month investigation ended with the arrest of 27-year-old Dustin Cooper in the shooting he first reported as an accident.

Authorities say 26-year-old Johnie Nichole Shadden died their home in Mason Valley, a stop on her normal delivery route about 75 miles southeast of Reno that she also used as a break.

Deputies say US Postal Service inspectors helped arrest Cooper after assisting the investigation, along with the FBI.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Cooper had a lawyer, and a publicly listed phone number for him was disconnected.