Sandoval: Responders’ efforts in dealing with Nevada flooding was ‘remarkable’

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval gave a shout-out to first responders who dealt with recent the flooding in Northern Nevada.

“It’s nothing short of remarkable,” Sandoval said Friday at the Nevada Commission on Homeland Security meeting, noting the “epic amount of precipitation that is occurring in Northern Nevada.”

Sandoval declared a state of emergency last week for Elko County, which was hammered by flooding. The efforts include sandbags and help from the Nevada National Guard.

