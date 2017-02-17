Posted 

Sandoval: Responders’ efforts in dealing with Nevada flooding was ‘remarkable’

Sandoval: Responders’ efforts in dealing with Nevada flooding was ‘remarkable’

web1_7974758-e73fa10420724a599ddc81842c19efb8_8005923.jpg
City of Elko crews pump water from Water Street back into the Humboldt River, Feb. 11, 2017, after the river flooded neighborhoods in north and south parts of town. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

Sandoval: Responders’ efforts in dealing with Nevada flooding was ‘remarkable’

web1_7974758-626a0da121844b99b4570473dd7b706d_8005923.jpg
Water from the Humboldt River flows into a parking lot behind apartment buildings off 12th Street in Elko, Feb. 11, 2017. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

Sandoval: Responders’ efforts in dealing with Nevada flooding was ‘remarkable’

web1_7972335-7ee932ef465546e587f42549f752b931_8005923.jpg
The Humboldt River is swollen far beyond its normally narrow channel through Elko, Feb. 11, 2017. (Jeff Mullins/The Daily Free Press via AP)

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval gave a shout-out to first responders who dealt with recent the flooding in Northern Nevada.

“It’s nothing short of remarkable,” Sandoval said Friday at the Nevada Commission on Homeland Security meeting, noting the “epic amount of precipitation that is occurring in Northern Nevada.”

Sandoval declared a state of emergency last week for Elko County, which was hammered by flooding. The efforts include sandbags and help from the Nevada National Guard.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or (775) 461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.

 