Severe weather continues to pound Northern Nevada, other states — VIDEO

RENO — Emergency crews have rescued three people from floodwaters near the Truckee River in Reno as a winter storm continues to dump rain and snow along the Sierra’s eastern front.

Two reporters from KOLO-TV in Reno called 911 Friday morning when they heard a man shouting for help while holding onto a shed in a pasture on the east edge of the city.

Rescue workers loaded the man and two others into boats and took one to a local hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

A look at current conditions of the Truckee River in Downtown Reno. pic.twitter.com/mShR5OO1yd — City of Reno (@CityofReno) February 10, 2017

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned that Truckee River waters would continue to rise through the day, causing moderate flooding along its banks in Washoe and Storey counties.

A winter storm warning remains in effect into Saturday at Lake Tahoe, where nearly 3 feet of snow fell in the upper elevations overnight.

A flood warning continues for most of western Nevada through Friday night, and through the weekend in northeast Nevada.

All schools were closed Friday in Washoe and Douglas counties.

A combination of rapid snow melt and heavy rain has caused problems across a big swathe of the western U.S. this week, triggering a dam break in northeastern Nevada that washed out a rural state road, unleashing mud slides and crumbling a major dam dam spillway in Northern California and inundating parts of southwestern Idaho, where ice jams were forcing some rivers over their banks and triggering flash flooding.