Small explosive prompts temporary closure, investigation at Lake Mead

An investigation is underway at Lake Mead National Recreation Area after a small explosive device was found in a picnic area overlooking the lake on Saturday.

Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said a maintenance worker discovered the device, roughly the size of a ping pong ball, on the ground near a picnic table at Longview Overlook, a stop along Lakeshore Road between the park’s entrance gates in Boulder City and Henderson.

Law enforcement rangers were called to the scene, and the overlook was temporarily closed while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s bomb squad examined and removed the explosive.

The park did not receive any threats associated with the small bomb, Vanover said, “but as far as intent, that’s still part of the investigation.”

On Thursday, the park issued a reminder to visitors to report anything suspicious they might see at Lake Mead. In the case of a possible explosive or other dangerous device, visitors are advised to keep a safe distance and call 911.

