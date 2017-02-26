Some roads in Mojave National Preserve set to close during railroad work in March

Several roads in Mojave National Preserve will be closed intermittently in March to accommodate work on railroad crossings in the California park about 90 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

The track upgrades by Union Pacific Railroad will interrupt traffic on Kelbaker Road, Cedar Canyon/Mojave Road, Ivanpah Road and the unpaved portion of Cima Road.

The crossings on those roads will be closed generally between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on scheduled work days. The unaffected portions of the roads will remain open during the work.

Union Pacific plans to close the Cedar Canyon Road crossing near Kelso Cima Road on Wednesday and March 5; the Kelbaker Road crossing at Kelso Cima Road from Thursday through March 5; and the Ivanpah Road crossing, 9 miles south of Nipton Road, on March 18, 19 and 22.

The unpaved section of Cima Road leading east from Kelso Cima Road to the Death Valley Mine is already closed for the railroad work. It is expected to reopen Wednesday.

Message boards on the roads will notify drivers about the closures.

