Spring storm drops about a half-foot of snow at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe

In this photo taken March 2, 2017, record winter snowfall is seen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, in this aerial photo taken from above the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

RENO — The first spring storm in the Sierra dropped about a half foot of snow at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe and up to a half inch of rain around parts of Reno and Sparks.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday in the upper elevations of the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range in north-central and northeast Nevada.

The National Weather Service reported 7 inches of new snow Wednesday morning at the Northstar at Tahoe just north of the lake, 6 inches at Mount Rose southwest of Reno and 4 inches at Heavenly on Tahoe’s south shore.

The most snow fell in the southern Sierra, about 10 inches at Mammoth Lakes.

Nearly an inch of rain was recorded at South Lake Tahoe and .56 inch in Spanish Springs north of Sparks.

 