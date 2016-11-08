Trapped Keyhole Canyon hiker rescued, taken to UMC

A hiker trapped in Keyhole Canyon Sunday evening has been rescued, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro received reports around 4 p.m. that a man was trapped inside the canyon about 30 miles south of Boulder City. Metro search and rescue found him caught in ropes and assisted the man until late in the evening.

The man was taken to University Medical Center at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Metro said. His condition is not known.

