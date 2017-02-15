University of Nevada, Reno opens $47 million fitness center

RENO — The University of Nevada, Reno has opened up a new $47.5 million fitness center.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that about 200 students who stood in line early Monday were the first group to sample the now open 108,000-square-foot facility.

The E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center includes a gym with three basketball courts and areas for weightlifting, cardio training and classes. An indoor running track and fitness stairway are also part of the four-story facility.

The fitness center is open to UNR students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Funding for the project included an $8 million naming gift from the E.L. Wiegand Foundation and $1.5 million from Mario Gabelli and the Gabelli Foundation. The University of Nevada, Reno Foundation, student fees and bonds accounted for $3 million of the project’s total costs.