Virginia artist’s “Ruddy Duck” is Nevada’s new hunting stamp

RENO — Nevada has a new state duck stamp.

The Ruddy duck — known for its sky-blue bill and oversized, upright tail feathers — will adorn the stamp in the Silver State for the 2017-18 hunting season.

Virginia-based wildlife artist Guy Crittenden has won duck stamp contests in several states in recent years. But it’s the first time his painting has been named the winner in Nevada.

Crittenden’s rendering of the Ruddy Duck drake in its breeding colors claimed the top spot Monday in the annual contest co-sponsored by the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Nevada Waterfowl Association.

Crittenden says he was “surprised but delighted” to win. He’s won before in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Louisiana, North Carolina, and twice in Michigan.