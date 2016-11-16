Washoe County schools no longer at risk for state takeover in 2017

RENO — Washoe County schools are no longer at risk for a state takeover in 2017.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the Nevada Department of Education has announced that only public schools in Clark County will be taken over next academic year under the state-run Achievement School District.

Washoe’s Natchez and Desert Heights elementary schools were at risk of takeover because of chronic underperformance.

Schools taken over by the state are handed over to private charter school companies and staff members are required to reapply for their positions.