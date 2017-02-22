Weather causing traffic mayhem in Northern Nevada

RENO — The Nevada Highway Patrol reported more than two dozen crashes on Interstate 80 and highways in and around Reno Wednesday morning after a winter storm brought snow to the mountains and valleys of Northern Nevada.

Trooper Dan Gordon said that no serious injuries have been reported, and most accidents involve single-vehicle spin-outs and fender-benders.

Gordon says trouble spots on I-80 are near Verdi and the California state line, in Sparks, and east of Fernley.

Several crashes are reported on Interstate 580 in Reno, and on U.S. 50 near Dayton and east toward Stagecoach.

Gordon says every snow plow in the region is in use.

He says highway officials hope Wednesday to clear some 20 feet of snow left by a Monday avalanche on the Mount Rose Highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe.