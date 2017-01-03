Woman dies in Sunday rollover crash near Boulder City

A woman died New Year’s Day after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Ashley Mccune, 24, of Las Vegas was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic south on U.S. Highway 95, just south of Boulder City, before the single-vehicle crash about 10:35 p.m. She had a male passenger in the vehicle.

“The driver allowed the Sonic to go off the roadway to the left,” the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

McCune overcorrected to the right, according to the Highway Patrol, which caused the vehicle to rotate and then overturn. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, the agency said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male passenger was wearing a seat belt and was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Speed was a factor in the crash, investigators said.

This was the first fatal crash for the Highway Patrol’s southern command for 2017.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.