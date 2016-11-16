News from around the valley, Nov. 17-23, 2016

Community project: Graphic design company AllInWebPro.com LLC launched a new project website on Nov. 1 called Vegas Visionaries, which documents ideas of those who want to make Las Vegas a “more sustainable place.” The website showcases four-minute videos showing visionaries making a difference in the community. Visit vegasvisionaries.co.

Youth association grants: The city of Las Vegas’ annual Youth Neighborhood Association Partners Program grant application process is open through Nov. 17 with grants for up to $1,000 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based service learning projects of their own design. The program requires youths to match the city’s grant with cash, volunteer time or in-kind services and goods donated to the project. Projects are required to take place within city limits. Youths are project leaders and work toward ways to make positive changes in their neighborhoods. Participants ages 8 to 18 are eligible to apply for YNAPP funding. Application is made through Zoomgrants.com. Visit tinyurl.com/youthlvassociation.

Demonstration and Test Gardens: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners are inviting the community to visit the gardens for question-and-answer sessions at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 for guided tours of the various garden areas and 9 a.m. Nov. 30 for the herb garden. For meeting locations or other questions, call the Master Gardener Help Desk at 702-257-5555.

Suit donations needed: Through Nov. 30, Farmers Insurance is accepting donations of gently worn business suits for men or women to help ease the transition from military to the civilian workforce for veterans. Drop off donations to the office of Farmers Insurance District Manager Robert Jaramillom, 3755 Breakthrough Way, Suite 250, or call 702-987-5910 to arrange for pick up.

Giving thanks: Henderson-based charity HopeLink is partnering with St. Thomas More Catholic Community to provide Thanksgiving meals for low-income seniors Nov. 24. For the 17th year, Thanksgiving for Seniors will be providing meals to seniors who are homebound, disabled and without family, transportation or food. Approximately 900 residents in 16 Southern Nevada low-income senior citizen communities will be fed this upcoming holiday. Contact Don Miller at 702-556-0576.

Turkey pardoning: Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is set to pardon a live turkey provided by Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at 1501 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The turkey’s name is Mr. Butters and was found in the backyard of the home of a husband and wife who work as Metropolitan Police Department officers. CCSN is calling on the community to donate 4,000 frozen turkeys for the 30th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. Contact Evan Korn at 516-510-6014.

Bike share: The Regional Transportation Commission’s recently launched RTC Bike Share program in downtown Las Vegas will be providing half off all single-ride passes through Dec. 31. The program allows residents to rent a bike for a certain amount of time. It costs $4 for a 30-minute ride, $8 for 24-hour passes and $20 for a 30-day membership. There are 21 bike stations across downtown. Visit bikeshare.rtcsnv.com.

The Las Vegas Great Santa Run: The run benefiting Opportunity Village is set for Dec. 3 in downtown Las Vegas. Registration is $45 for adults, $25 for children ages 6-12 and $15 for children ages 2-5. To register, visit bit.ly/2cXkffc. For sponsorships, contact Veronica Atkins at atkinsv@opportunityvillage.org. Visit opportunityvillage.org.

Home For The Holidays: Walker Furniture will be seeking nomination letters through Dec. 4 to assist individuals and families in Clark County in need for the 23rd Home For The Holidays program, which will provide 30 recipients with a houseful of new furniture. Nominations are made by members of the community writing a letter describing the prospective recipient’s situation. Letters can be mailed to Larry Alterwitz, CEO, Walker Furniture, 301 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106; faxed to 702-384-7772; or emailed to mclucus@walkerfurniture.com.

New student information sessions: The College of Southern Nevada invites prospective students and those just beginning the college search process to attend new student information sessions. The sessions will offer information on topics for new students, including financial aid, programs, degrees and certificates available at CSN, how to start at CSN and more. The next session is planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Visit csn.edu/informationalsessions.

Digital food pantry: Lutheran Social Services of Nevada is offering families the ability to access food with the launch of DigiMart, an online food pantry system. Clients can log into the food database on desktop kiosks at LSSN or on home computers to shop for food. Clients of the DigiMart system will be assigned points that will be used like money to “purchase” food. A key component of DigiMart is that LSSN will “price” food that has higher nutritional value for fewer points than items that are less nutritious. Points will be replenished every 30 days.

Weatherization program: HELP of Southern Nevada is accepting applications for its Weatherization program, which assists low-income households occupied by seniors, those who are physically challenged and homes with children, to prepare for extreme summer and winter weather. This year, Southwest Gas is teaming up with the nonprofit through its Energy Share program, a bill assistance program to help those facing economic hardships. Through the program, customers can seek support on past-due natural gas energy bills. Qualified individuals may also receive assistance in replacing a natural gas appliance. Once an application is accepted, trained weatherization staff members will visit and examine homes and perform an energy audit. Repairs may include weather stripping, blowing insulation, broken windows, testing gas appliances, heating and air conditioning evaluations, refrigerator efficiency checks and installation of solar screens and other energy-saving devices. Visit helpsonv.org, call 702-795-0575 or visit the nonprofit at 1640 E. Flamingo Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Elks membership: The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Examples of efforts include providing scholarships to high school graduates in an amount (annually second only to the federal government), providing school supplies to at-risk schools in the local community, food baskets to families in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, participating in drug awareness programs in local schools and being active in veterans and veteran organizations. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Business license kiosks: City of Las Vegas Business Licensing has deployed two kiosks providing English- and Spanish-speaking customers with alternate methods of conducting business with the city of Las Vegas. The first is in the first-floor lobby at the Development Services Center, 333 N. Rancho Drive. The second is at the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce, 575 Symphony Park Ave., Suite 100. Some of the tasks that can be completed on the new kiosks include: apply for a business license; manage business license; pay business license renewals; visit required state websites; print forms; take customer surveys; and report problems. Call the Business Licensing department at 702-229-6281.

Degrees, internships, scholarships, enrollments and contests:

Scholarship deadlines: The Public Education Foundation is encouraging high school seniors to begin the application process for scholarships, with most deadlines being Feb. 14, 2017. Slightly under 500 students received a scholarship in 2015.

Financial literacy program: City National Bank is accepting applications for grants to support literacy and financially-based literacy projects at public and private elementary, middle and high schools in five states. Administered through City National’s Reading is The Way Up literacy program, this year’s program will award up to $80,000 in literacy and financial literacy grants. Visit readingisthewayup.org.

Helldorado Parade applications: Parade entry applications for the 2017 Las Vegas Helldorado Parade are open. The parade is planned for May 13 on Fourth Street. There is no fee to enter the parade. High school marching bands are to receive $1,000 for participating. High school groups that build and enter a float are to receive $1,500. Community members are welcome to enter at no charge. Download an application packet at tinyurl.com/gmqp32v. The deadline is April 20, 2017. Call 702-229-6672.

Insomnia study for cancer survivors: Participants will be randomized between three different treatments: Yoga twice a week for 75-minute sessions for four weeks; Problem Focused Behavioral Therapy weekly for 90-minute sessions for eight weeks; and Health Education twice a week for 75-minute sessions for four weeks. In addition to the weekly classes, all participants participate in five assessment periods. These assessments include a blood draw, six-minute walk, handgrip test, questionnaires, daily diaries and wearing an activity monitor. The assessments will take place before the classes, halfway through the classes, after the last class, three and six months after class completion. All classes and assessments will be at The Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital, 3186 S. Maryland Parkway. All class materials will be provided to the study participants, and there is no charge for the classes. Study participants will be paid a small amount for each assessment. In order to be eligible for the study, study participants must:

— Be 18 years of age or older

— Have a confirmed diagnosis of cancer

— Have received either surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy

— Have completed all therapy within the last 2-24 months

— Have sleep problems 3 or more nights a week

— Have had sleep problems for 3 or more months

Interested survivors should call the Nevada Cancer Research Foundation at 702-384-0013 and ask about the Insomnia Study. It will take about 15 minutes to evaluate eligibility for the study.

Singing auditions: The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society is seeking singers to to perform the great masterworks with its 65-voice Musical Arts Chorus & Orchestra. The group is also set to accompany Andrea Bocelli for the eighth time at the MGM Grand on Dec. 3. There are also openings in the 20-voice Musical Arts Singers choral ensemble. An audition is necessary for membership in SNMAS ensembles. Audition information may be found at snmas.com. Interested singers should call Dr. Douglas R. Peterson at 702-451-6672.

Mystere Open Rehearsals: The events are offered from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Mystere Theatre inside TI, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visitors are offered the opportunity to observe cast members from the show as they rehearse for the evening’s performance. Guests will also receive an offer of two tickets for $99 by presenting a special voucher from the open rehearsal at the box office. All ages are welcome. Call 702-894-7722.

Nominate veterans for veteran of the month: Nevada’s Veteran of the Month award recognizes veterans statewide who contribute their time and energy in support of veterans and the military, and/or who take pride in caring and nurturing their local communities. The program is managed by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, which continuously seeks potential honorees. Anyone can nominate potential candidates. Submissions must be on an official form and will be reviewed by members of the Veterans Service Commission at its quarterly meetings. The members then make final decisions on who is chosen. Submissions are accepted throughout the year, and nomination deadlines are three weeks prior to each VSC quarterly meeting. To nominate:

— Read the attached VOM guidelines at veterans.nv.gov.

— Download and complete VOM nomination packet under “Services.” Nomination packets must include a copy of the nominee’s DD-214 Form and a photo of the nominee. For assistance in obtaining a copy of a DD-214 form, call the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, VAST Section, at 775-321-4880.

— Nomination packets can be filled out online, saved, printed, signed and mailed to: Nevada Department of Veterans Services, Attn: Pamela Roberts, 6880 S. McCarran Blvd., Bldg. A, Suite 2, Reno, Nev. 89509.

— Completed packets can also be scanned and emailed to Roberts at robertsp@veterans.nv.gov or faxed to 775-688-1656.

Cybersecurity and Information Assurance degree: WGU Nevada is now accepting applications for its newest online master’s degree program, Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance. The new program offers coursework that aligns with the latest standards from national security organizations, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense and the National Security Agency. The program is designed for experienced information systems professionals or individuals with real-world IT experience who are seeking a master’s degree and planning to become certified in ethical hacking or computer forensic investigation. WGU Nevada’s terms are six months long, and students may enroll on the first of any month, completing as many courses as they are able for a flat-rate tuition of about $3,000 per term. Visit nevada.wgu.edu/cybersecurity.

Leadership Academy enrollment: Leadership Academy of Nevada is enrolling students for the 2016-17 school year. LANV focuses on developing leaders through delivery of a liberal-arts education via cutting-edge technology in grades six through 12 throughout Nevada. Regularly scheduled Enrollment Information Meetings are held online and in Las Vegas so that parents and students can learn more. A list of Enrollment Information Meeting dates, times, and places can be found at lanv.org.

Teaching scholarships: WGU Nevada is partnering with the Nevada Department of Education to offer up to 20 full-ride scholarships to residents who wish to pursue a career in teaching. In 2015, the Nevada Department of Education provided $240,000 to WGU Nevada as part of the Nevada Legislature’s Teach Nevada Scholarship Initiative. Individuals interested in applying are required to complete WGU Nevada’s Alternate Route to Licensure program for elementary and secondary teaching. The ARL program is an accelerated pathway for individuals who already hold a bachelor’s degree but do not have a teaching license. After successful completion of the accelerated program, students will have completed a series of rigorous courses, in-person observations and clinical experiences in a public school classroom that prepares them to be effective teachers. Winning scholarship recipients will be awarded $3,000 per term, not to exceed a total of $12,000 per student. Scholarships are available to new students who possess a bachelor’s or master’s degree in a non-education related field from an accredited university. To learn more about the scholarship, email scholarships@wgu.edu. Visit nevada.wgu.edu.

Latin Chamber scholarship: In collaboration with the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce, WGU Nevada is encouraging professionals to embark on continuing education by offering more than $30,000 in scholarships to members of the chamber through its Las Vegas Otto Merida Scholarship program. The scholarships, valued at up to $3,200 per student, will be applied at the rate of $800 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Scholarships are available to new students looking to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any of WGU Nevada’s more than 50 degree programs in information technology, business, teacher education, or health care. Potential awardees must be a member of the chamber, or belong to a member company, which comprises more than 800 members. The WGU Nevada Otto Merida Scholarship was created in honor of the founder and chief executive officer of the Latin Chamber of Commerce. Visit nevada.wgu.edu/LVLCC.

Host families sought for exchange students: International Experience USA, a nonprofit high school student exchange organization approved by the U.S. Department of State, is seeking host families in the Las Vegas Valley to provide room and board, help with transportation and provide emotional support to exchange students. The students provide their own insurance and personal spending money. Visit ie-usa.org or contact Carol Myint at 507-301-3615 or c.myint@international-experience.net.

Health trials and other volunteer-oriented information:

Volunteer coaches: The Elite Las Vegas Wildcats, comprising tackle football and cheerleading for youths 7 to 14, is a nonprofit within the National Youth Sports League, affiliated with USA Football, a partner of the NFL. The Wildcats are looking for volunteer coaches for over 135 student athletes. No experience is required. Coaching clinics and course opportunities will be provided. Each volunteer will be required to submit a background check (a $10 fee). Football coaches will be required to obtain USA Football Certification for coaching (a $25 fee for an online membership). Email elitelvwildcats@yahoo.com or call Katie Grossardt at 702-426-9039.

Sunset Stewards volunteers: Volunteers are sought for Clark County Parks and Recreation’s Sunset Stewards program, which involves patrolling Sunset Park for at least four hours each month. Stewards report problems and interact with park patrons in a positive way in order to educate them about what behavior is appropriate at the Sunset lake and elsewhere on the grounds of the 323-acre regional facility. Volunteers are to be trained about how to interact with park patrons in a non-confrontational manner. Volunteers are required to undergo a police background check and asked to have a cellphone with camera capabilities in order to document graffiti, vandalism or other concerns they may encounter on their rounds. They will be provided a volunteer vest and have the option of being provided a trash grabber to pick up small pieces of garbage. Call 702-455-8200 or email sunsetstewards@ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Shingles clinical trial: The FV-100 shingles clinical trial has several sites in Las Vegas and is currently enrolling to test a potential treatment for shingles. This could prevent long-lasting post-herpetic neuralgia pain for patients who are able to recognize the early signs of the disease and receive treatment within 72 hours of the first signs/symptoms of shingles. Patients must meet the following criteria to prequalify for the study: be 50 or older; able to receive the first dose of study medication within 72 hours of a possible shingles rash appearing; have not received the shingles vaccine; have a history of no more than two episodes of shingles; and the onset of shingles must not be on face, eyes, or mouth. Visit GotShingles.com. The website allows for a ZIP code search to find participating physicians in your area.

Alzheimer’s study: The Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health are recruiting participants for their new, multicenter Alzheimer’s disease treatment trial EMERGE. The main purpose of the study is to determine if the experimental drug B11B037 can slow the progression of symptoms in early AD. Men and women 50 to 85 diagnosed with AD and experiencing mild cognitive impairment with common symptoms, such as memory loss, are needed to complete the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Additional study requirements include having a Clinical Dementia Rating-Global score of 0.5, a positive amyloid Position Emission Tomography scan and a reliable caregiver. Study participants will visit their respective trial sites to receive monthly injections during the course of the 78-week trial. The severity of dementia and changes in functional and cognitive impairment in participants will be measured and compared to evaluate the drug’s ability in slowing the progression of AD. Tests and assessments to monitor participants’ health include the completion of several interviews and questionnaires to measure how they are thinking, feeling and performing in everyday activities; physical examinations; Magnetic Resonance Imaging scans; PET (positron emission tomography); and measurements of vital signs. Call 216-445-9009. To enroll at Lou Ruvo, call 702-483-6000 or call Monica Guerra at 702-701-7893. For more information about ongoing trials, visit ClevelandClinic.org/clinicaltrials.

Ongoing health events and blood drives:

Yoga For Seniors: Atria Seville, 2000 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer a chair yoga and meditation class for seniors from 2 to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The class is led by master Mitch Menik and is open to the public. Sign in at the front desk. Visit atriaseville.com or call 702-804-6800.

Yoga with Christian: The sessions are slated from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building, H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. The cost is $5 per class. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or visit mountainview-hospital.com.

Southern Nevada Health District app: The Walk Around Nevada app is a free, online program that helps participants increase physical activity by virtually logging 1,442 miles as they walk around the state. It can be downloaded through the Apple store for iOS devices or from Google Play for Android. Visit gethealthyclarkcounty.org or SNHD.info/apps.

Free blood pressure screenings: The screenings are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building, H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or visit mountainview-hospital.com.

MS Stretch & Flex: The events are planned for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at the MountainView Hospital Medical Office Building, H2U, Suite 114, 3150 N. Tenaya Way. This class is free for people with multiple sclerosis and current members of H2U. There is a $5 fee for others. Registration is required. Call 702-233-5474 or visit mountainview-hospital.com.

Bladder Cancer Support Group: The group is set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Email donrosiew@gmail.com or terikoehler@gmail.com.

Cervical Cancer Support Group: The group is set to meet at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive, and is facilitated by Branda Kent, Nevada Chapter leader for the Cervical Cancer Coalition. For upcoming meeting information, call Ginger Fidel, Summerlin Hospital Oncology Program coordinator, at 702-233-7751.

Walk with a UMC Doc: Free Walk with a UMC Doc events are planned at 9:30 a.m. the third Thursday of the month at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Visit umcsn.com.

STD Testing: Free weekly STD screenings are available at the Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada and the Richard Steele Boxing Facility. Visit snhd.info/sexual-health-clinic. Free testing is also available from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Aid for AIDS of Nevada offices, 1120 Almond Tree Lane. No appointments are necessary, and anyone 13 or older will be tested. Visit afanlv.org.

Better Breathers Club plans meetings: The American Lung Association in Nevada invites those with lung health disease, their loved ones and caregivers to a Better Breathers Club meetings planned at the following locations and times each month:

— Second Tuesdays, noon to 1 p.m. in the conference room at Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive; RSVP by calling 702-835-9898.

— Last Fridays, 3 to 4 p.m. at Prestige Care at Mira Loma, 2520 Wigwam Parkway; 702-431-6348.

— First Thursdays, 1 to 2 p.m. at St. Rose Women’s Care and Outreach Center, 2651 Paseo Verde Parkway; 702-616-4910.

— First Wednesdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m., United in Hope: Lung Cancer Survivors Support Group, at Kindred Hospital Las Vegas, 2250 E. Flamingo Road; at 702-353-2039 or lysa71@cox.net.

— Fibromyalgia group meetings: The Fibromyalgia Friends Support Group of Southern Nevada is scheduled to meet during lunch and evening sessions the second and third Thursday of the month. Lunch meetings are set from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fiesta Henderson buffet, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Evening meetings are planned from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Barbara Greenspun Women’s Care Center, 2651 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 180. Visit fmfriends.org.

— Breast cancer empowerment group: A free Breast Cancer Empowerment/Support Group is set to meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. Topics vary and include guest speakers, resources and open discussion with the goal of helping to empower and support women. RSVP by calling 702-233-7155.

— Stroke support group: The Stroke Support Group is set to meet at various times monthly:

— From 3 to 4 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive, 702-233-7061.

— From 3 to 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive, 702-629-1309.

— From 10 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month at the South Magna Conference Center, south of the Desert Springs Hospital main entrance, 2075 E. Flamingo Road, 702-369-7560. Recommended parking is off Bruce Street. Lunch is provided.

— From 10 to 11:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month on the fourth floor of Valley Hospital, 620 Shadow Lane. Call 702-388-8441 or 702-388-4619. Light refreshments will be served.

— From 2 to 3:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month on the fourth floor in the acute rehabilitation unit in the dining room at Valley Hospital, 620 Shadow Lane. Call 702-388-8441 or 702-388-4619. Light refreshments will be served.

Cardiac support group meetings:

— At 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month in the cafeteria at Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E. Flamingo Road. Call 702-369-7560.

— From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month in Conference Room B at Spring Valley Hospital, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd. RSVP by calling 702-388-4888. This support group provides peer-to-peer patient support and education including meeting others living with heart disease, learning how to live with heart disease and having your questions answered by knowledgeable staff members.

— At 10:30 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month in Classroom 1A at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, 657 N. Town Center Drive. RSVP by calling 702-233-7470. Topics vary and include guest speakers, resources and open discussion by helping those with cardiac issues continue their recovery, provide education and encourage ongoing exercise.

Bloodmobile drives planned across valley: UBS Bloodmobile drives are planned at multiple times and locations around the valley. Call 702-233-9620 or visit unitedbloodservices.org and enter the code, if available.

American Red Cross blood drives scheduled around the valley: The American Red Cross encourages residents to donate. Blood drives are planned continually across the valley. All blood types are needed, especially O negative, A negative and B negative, on a regular basis. To schedule a donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767. Recently, Red Cross announced a new RapidPass program, which allows donors to complete predonation reading and health history questions online on the day of their donation using a computer at home or work, reducing the time spent at blood drives by approximately 15 minutes.