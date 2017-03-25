NHP vehicle struck on US 95 in Las Vegas, trooper unhurt

A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle was struck, causing a back-up Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95.

About 3:20 p.m., a highway patrol trooper was investigating a crash on U.S. 95, southbound near Rancho Drive. The trooper was outside of her vehicle, possible interviewing someone or taking photos of that crash, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

While she was outside of her vehicle, a silver Dodge pickup truck struck her vehicle. The man driving the pickup truck may have suffered a medical episode and was taken to University Medical Center, Buratczuk said.

The trooper was not injured.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.