1 man killed in North Las Vegas crash

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Decatur Boulevard and Alexander Road in North Las Vegas early Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (@mike_shoro/Twitter)

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Decatur Boulevard and Alexander Road in North Las Vegas early Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at Alexander Road and Decatur Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at Alexander Road and Decatur Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One person is dead Friday after a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said about 1:30 a.m. a Ford F-150 truck crashed into a traffic pole and caught fire at the intersection of Alexander Road and Decatur Boulevard.

The intersection has reopened after a police investigation.

The single occupant of the truck, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene. Patty initially said the man was 45.

Patty said it was too early to determine if speed or intoxication were factors in the crash.

The man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his next of kin are notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 