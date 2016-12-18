1 woman killed in North Las Vegas crash was 6 months pregnant, relative says

Three women killed in a North Las Vegas crash Saturday have been identified by a relative of two of the women.

The women are Danyell Young, Yanniesha Ficklin and Tajah Larry, according to Jesse Wilson, who is Young and Ficklin’s uncle. Ficklin was six months pregnant, Wilson said Sunday.

The women were killed when their Hyundai sedan was hit by a Cadillac sedan. Evidence indicates the Cadillac was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for a stop sign prior to the collision, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Investigators believe impairment and speed are contributing factors in the collision, the department said in a release.

Two other women, also Wilson’s nieces, were taken to the hospital in serious condition after the crash.

The driver of the Cadillac also was hospitalized and has not been identified. It is unclear if he will face charges.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.