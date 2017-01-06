2 adults, 2 children displaced after North Las Vegas home fire

Four people are displaced and damages are estimated at $296,000 after a house fire in North Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.

The department responded to the fire at home on the 3300 block of Brazil St., near Campus Drive and East Cheyenne Avenue about 3:30 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter page.

According to the tweet, the house is a “complete loss” due to an electrical fire.

Two adults and two children have been displaced due to the fire. Red Cross of Southern Nevada is assisting them.

