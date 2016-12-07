2 hospitalized after a propane tank explosion near NLV airport

A boy and a woman were hospitalized Tuesday after a propane tank explosion caused a fire near the North Las Vegas Airport.

At about 3:4o p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of the tank having exploded at a motor home at 5015 Roberta Lane near North Decatur Boulevard, police spokesman Michael Rodriguez said.

The boy and woman were taken to University Medical Center with burns, Rodriguez said; the extent of injuries is unknown.

The Clark County Fire Department responded. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said the fire involved a two-burner camp stove and the damage was limited to a chair and some carpet within the motor home.

The explosion’s cause and the costs of damages are unknown.

