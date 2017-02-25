2 injured after house fire in North Las Vegas

Two people were injured Saturday after a house fire in North Las Vegas.

About noon, the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4937 Blue Rose St. near East Lone Mountain Road and North Lawrence Street, fire Capt. Cedric Williams said.

Two men were injured; one was taken to University Medical Center by medical personnel and the other self-transported, Williams said. Both men are in stable condition; their injuries are unknown.

The injured men, two children and two pets were displaced by the fire, which started in the home’s garage and was deemed accidental, Williams said.

Damages are estimated at $50,000.

