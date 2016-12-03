2 injured after their vehicle collides with school bus in North Las Vegas

Two people are in critical condition Friday afternoon after a crash involving a school bus in North Las Vegas.

The crash involving a school bus and another vehicle occurred about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of West Alexander Road and North Commerce Street, North Las Vegas public information officer Aaron Patty said.

Five elementary school students on the bus and the bus driver were uninjured. The kids have since been picked up by a different bus and taken to their stops, a Clark County School District official said.

The two occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Patty said.

The intersection is currently closed for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.