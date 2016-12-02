Posted 

3 hospitalized after crash in North Las Vegas

A Crime Investigation vehicle moves west on Ann Road as North Las Vegas police work near the scene of an accident on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

Ann Road is closed in both directions between Clayton and Simmons streets as North Las Vegas police investigate a crash. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Three people were transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit after a crash late Thursday in North Las Vegas.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ann Road and Coleman Street, near Simmons Street, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

As of 10:30 p.m., Patty could not confirm the condition of the three people hospitalized. It was unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Ann was closed near the Coleman intersection as of 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

