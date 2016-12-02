3 hospitalized after crash in North Las Vegas

Three people were transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit after a crash late Thursday in North Las Vegas.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ann Road and Coleman Street, near Simmons Street, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

As of 10:30 p.m., Patty could not confirm the condition of the three people hospitalized. It was unclear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Ann was closed near the Coleman intersection as of 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

