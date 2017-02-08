Posted 

Comments sought on possible easements for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument

A sign marks the boundary at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in North Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The area north of Deer Springs Way is the site of a roughly 2,000-acre housing development. (Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Public comments are being sought on whether North Las Vegas should be able to obtain three easements in the Eglington Preserve area of the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, National Park Service officials said Wednesday.

The easements, totaling 5.6 acres, would provide access and utilities to part of The Villages at Tule Springs, a master-planned housing community under development near the national park. The proposal would also allow for the creation of a walking trail. In exchange, the city would cede control of a multilane road running through the park.

In December, the North Las Vegas City Council formally approved a three-way agreement with the National Park Service and housing developer KBS Capital Advisors. The developer will spend $5 million to build access roads, a parking lot and a 10,000-foot-long path near the future The Villages at Tule Springs.

Public comments about the plan can be submitted until March 10 online at nps.gov or by mailing: Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Compliance Office, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 