Construction to begin this year on new assisted living facility in North Las Vegas

Construction is expected to start later this year on an assisted living facility in North Las Vegas that will cater to retirees, disabled soldiers and patients who will undergo rehabilitation after getting discharged from the VA Medical Center.

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a zoning change that will allow JMA Architects to build the 300-bed facility on a 7-acre vacant lot at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Radio Court.

The four-story facility will offer 195 rooms, dining areas, lounges, an indoor theater, a swimming pool, a salon and a 258-space parking lot, according to a city report.

