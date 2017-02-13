Coroner identifies driver killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas

A man killed in a North Las Vegas crash early Sunday involving a suspected DUI driver has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

About 6:45 a.m., 56-year-old Laszlo Varga’s Volkswagen Tiguan was struck by a man suspected of driving under the influence near the intersection of East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road. Varga was transported to the University Medical Center, where he died, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

Alex Sadler was arrested and booked Sunday at the Las Vegas City Jail on charges including DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI with substantial bodily harm and other traffic-related offenses, said Cavaricci.

In the preliminary investigation, North Las Vegas police found that Sadler was speeding westbound on Centennial Parkway and ran a red light. Police believe Sadler, who was driving Chrysler 300, was at fault.

Two other passengers in Varga’s Volkswagen were transported to the Medical Center with minor injuries.

