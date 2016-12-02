Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed Thursday night in North Las Vegas

The motorcyclist killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He was Malik Warfield, 20, of Las Vegas, according to the coroner.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ann Road and Coleman Street about 9:20 p.m., near Simmons Street, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

“It’s just close to the holidays. It’s just one of those things,” Patty said. “It’s unfortunate a family is going to be mourning the loss of a loved one.”

A sedan was traveling north on Coleman Street when a motorcycle traveling east on Ann Road hit the driver’s door, Patty said. The sedan spun and collided with a westbound SUV on Ann.

Warfield was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The sedan and SUV each had two occupants. The two people in the sedan were stable at Centennial Hills Hospital as of 11:45 p.m., police said. The two people in the SUV remained at the crash site, spoke with officers and were not hospitalized.

Police have not yet determined whether speed or impairment were factors.

There are stop signs on the north and south sides of Coleman at the Ann intersection. Patty said it was not immediately clear whether the sedan obeyed the stop sign before entering Ann. He also was not sure whether the sedan was attempting to cross or turn onto Ann.

