Death toll rises to 3 after North Las Vegas house fire

A woman and child have since died after a fire last Thursday at a North Las Vegas home, officials said Monday.

The blaze began about 7:10 p.m. Thursday at 2732 St. George St., a single-family home just a few blocks north of Civic Center Drive and East Carey Avenue. Three people pulled from the home — a man, woman and child — were hospitalized in critical condition.

As of Friday, the man, identified as Ignacio Meza, 78, had died, the county coroner’s office confirmed. Officials announced the death of the woman and child Monday, but their names and ages had not yet been released.

Both the fire’s cause and origin point in the home remain under investigation, North Las Vegas fire Capt. Cedric Williams said. Williams did not say whether the home had working smoke detectors, citing the continuing investigation.

He described the house as a “complete loss,” with more than $250,000 estimated in damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

