Driver who fatally hit 2 pedestrians in North Las Vegas was asleep at the wheel, police said

The driver who fatally struck two pedestrians on a sidewalk early Saturday in North Las Vegas was asleep at the wheel, police said.

North Las Vegas residents Kenneth Griffin, 60, and Cathy Ann Marion, 59, were struck by a GMC Yukon that veered off the road about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Pecos Road.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel before the crash, North Las Vegas Police Department officer Ann Cavaricci said Tuesday.

Griffin and Marion were transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where they died.

The driver has not been charged as of Tuesday afternoon, “but the investigation is not yet complete,” she said. “It doesn’t mean he won’t be charged.”

